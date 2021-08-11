PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 99,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 76.46. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $89,418.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.