ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 77,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 581,800 shares.The stock last traded at $20.57 and had previously closed at $21.43.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.86.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

