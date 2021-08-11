Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 164,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

