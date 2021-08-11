Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.09.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

