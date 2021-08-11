Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 3,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,174. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $349.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.