Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,377. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

