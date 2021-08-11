Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.7% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 21.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.01. The company had a trading volume of 114,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

