44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

