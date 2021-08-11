Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.42. The company had a trading volume of 188,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $407.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.