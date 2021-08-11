S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCPPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS SCPPF remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.