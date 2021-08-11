Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.67 million.Verra Mobility also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

