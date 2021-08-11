ZUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $238,336.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00150663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00157443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,304.60 or 0.99942909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00860636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

