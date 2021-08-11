PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.35. 111,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

