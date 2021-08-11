QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,164,465 shares of company stock valued at $53,113,241 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 50.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 59.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.89. 227,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,444,748. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

