CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. 4,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

