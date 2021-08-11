Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $107.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

