Versant Capital Management Inc Has $193,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $222.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

