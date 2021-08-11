Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

SPG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.35. 56,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

