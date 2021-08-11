Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.08. 49,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

