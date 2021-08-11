Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $235.62. 338,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $458.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

