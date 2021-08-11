Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$5.070 EPS.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.46. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.