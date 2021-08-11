Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) recently:

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.60 ($51.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/23/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.60 ($51.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.60 ($51.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/17/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.60 ($51.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.