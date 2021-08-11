Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.23. 41,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,867,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Yatsen by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 504,244 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $54,208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

