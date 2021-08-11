Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.95. Approximately 1,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,972 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.