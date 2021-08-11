iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.18

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.18 and last traded at $84.18, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

