Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.42

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 14194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

