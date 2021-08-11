SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 6.3%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 3,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 364,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $7,294,000.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

