Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,178. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.