iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,877 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 547,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217,173. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

