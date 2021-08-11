Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 2,023 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 2,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

