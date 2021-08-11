Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,325. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

