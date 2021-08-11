Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paya by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,437. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

