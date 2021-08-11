Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Sells 7,362 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,078. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

