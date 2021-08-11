Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%.

STXS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 16,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.56 million, a PE ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STXS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.