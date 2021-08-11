Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. 14,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,776,464 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

