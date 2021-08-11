Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $264.55. 87,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.95.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

