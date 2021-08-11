Evercore ISI Boosts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $40.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 698,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,420,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $2,113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

