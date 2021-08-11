Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0007

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Castle has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $15,554.91 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00397765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.56 or 0.01055698 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

