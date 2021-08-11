Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitek Systems accounts for 2.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Mitek Systems worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MITK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $215,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 8,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $911.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

