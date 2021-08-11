DDKoin (DDK) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $971,072.99 and approximately $8,470.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000181 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010398 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

