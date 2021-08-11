Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $1.08 million and $1.63 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

