Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.64. 31,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.