Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $38.76 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $38.76 million and $1.05 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.54 or 0.06985774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.79 or 0.01338688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00373765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.89 or 0.00592781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00346016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00296340 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,287,622 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

