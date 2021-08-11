Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

PDSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDSB stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.