WP Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,029. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

