Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,658,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.26.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

