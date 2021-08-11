WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,432,032. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 175,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.12. The stock has a market cap of $223.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

