Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.02-3.07 EPS.
QLYS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
