Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.02-3.07 EPS.

QLYS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

