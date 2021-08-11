WP Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

CLX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. 16,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

