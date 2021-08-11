Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.11. The company had a trading volume of 285,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038,216. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

